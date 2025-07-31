Teen boy who vanished while skateboarding is found in a 240-foot ravine and survived four days without food or water

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A K-9 officer in Missouri led police to an injured 13-year-old skateboarder who had fallen down a 240-foot ravine and survived for days with no food or water.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said Dakota Trenkle, Jr. was last seen skateboarding Sunday in the Goose Creek Lake community, prompting an extensive search with the help of multiple agencies.

Trenkle’s skateboard was found on Wednesday, about half a mile from his home.

Around noon that day, K-9 Darrell from the Farmington Correctional Center tracked the missing boy through steep terrain to a ravine about 240 feet deep and 540 yards from his skateboard.

Having endured 96 hours exposed to the elements, Trenkle was found lying in a foot of water with a severe leg injury, officials said. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

open image in gallery K-9 Officer Darrell, a bloodhound with the Farmington Correctional Center in Missouri, help find a missing boy who had been stuck in a ravine for days with no food or water. ( Facebook/St. Francois County Sheriff's Department )

open image in gallery The missing boy was airlifted to a hospital due to a traumatic leg injury. The dog found the boy about 96 hours after he went missing. ( Facebook/St. Francois County Sheriff's Department )

There are no signs of foul play, but this case remains under investigation.

“Dakota’s immediate family has been notified, and our hearts are with them during this difficult moment. We extend our deepest wishes for Dakota's full and speedy recovery,” the department said in a Facebook statement.

Social media was flooded with comments about the boy’s survival.

“Awesome!! God bless that young boys recovery . Good hound!” Shylo Reinan Myrray wrote on Facebook.

“Glad there was a positive outcome & hope the young man recovers fully; great job by all the law enforcement and first responders. Job well done!” Gene Bannister noted.

According to Healthline, a person can survive eight to 21 days without food or water. But the figure varies based on a person’s age or the outside conditions.