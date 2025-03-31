The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Green Beret was reported missing after he failed to show up for college classes — and now, his wife is under arrest for his murder.

Prosecutors have charged Shana Cloud with first-degree murder and concealment of death after police found the body of her husband, 50-year-old Clinton Bonnell, in a nearby body of water, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. His body was found in a pond with no limbs after he was reported missing.

The retired Green Beret was studying to become a physician assistant at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Police started looking into the case when a Methodist University employee called for a wellness check on Bonnell when he didn’t show up for class on January 28.

open image in gallery Shana Cloud has been charged with the murder of her husband, 50-year-old retired Green Beret Clinton Bonnell ( Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, )

When police arrived at his home, Cloud said she hadn’t seen her husband since the day before, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stated. Bonnell’s backpack and car were still at their home, too.

Hours later, another friend of Bonnell’s called the police requesting another wellness check after not hearing from him - that’s when the search began.

Throughout late January and February, investigators executed multiple search warrants on Cloud’s home, car and digital devices.

“The data collected was analyzed and used to develop a timeline of events not only surrounding Bonnell’s disappearance, but his whereabouts prior to his disappearance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Then, on February 25, the sheriff’s office received a call about human remains found in a nearby body of water. The body was found “without limbs,” according to the 911 call reviewed by ABC 11.

open image in gallery Bonnell was found in a pond with no limbs after he was reported missing. ( Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office )

DNA analysis revealed the remains were Bonnell’s on Friday.

Cloud was arrested at her home shortly afterward “without incident,” police said. She was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

A motive for the killing was not released. Authorities how didn’t detail how they connected Cloud to the alleged crime.

“Our hearts go out to the Bonnell family, the Special Forces community, and the Methodist University Physician’s Assistant Program during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Independent has contacted the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for more information.