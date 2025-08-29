Minneapolis school shooting latest: Robin Westman ‘wanted to watch children suffer’, officials say

Father of 8-year-old victim in Minneapolis shooting makes emotional statement

Robin Westman, the Minneapolis shooter, was fixated on the idea of killing children, officials said yesterday.

“I won’t dignify the shooter’s words by repeating them,” acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Joseph Thompson said. “They are horrific and vile, but in short, the shooter wanted to watch children suffer.”

The two children shot and killed in the school shooting in Minnesota have been named by their families. The first was identified as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, whose father gave an emotional statement to reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after, Harper Moyski was named in a statement shared on her parents’ behalf, which described the 10-year-old as “bright, joyful, and deeply loved.”

Westman, 23, was identified as the shooter who fired through the stained-glass windows at the church next to Annunciation Catholic School around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, as students were celebrating Mass at the start of the academic year.