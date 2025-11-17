The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two Milwaukee homicides that happened just hours apart are now believed to be directly connected – and prosecutors say the second victim was killed because she witnessed the first.

Kevin Griffin, a 54-year-old landlord, is accused of fatally shooting his tenant in a bedroom, then murdering a woman who saw the killing and leaving her child abandoned miles away, according to court records filed this week, WISN reports.

Griffin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He appeared in court on Sunday where prosecutors said he confessed to both murders. His bond is set at $500,000, and he is due back in court later this month.

The killings happened on November 5 inside a home near 12th Street and Capitol Drive after Griffin allegedly confronted his tenant, 39-year-old Terrance Wilder, during what he believed was a drug deal, prosecutors said.

open image in gallery Kevin Griffin appeared in court on Sunday where prosecutors said he confessed to both murders ( Milwaukee County Jail )

Griffin was attempting to evict Wilder when prosecutors say he told investigators that he “lost control,” and shot the man. He then turned on 31-year-old A’Nya Raymond, 31, who was also in the room with her young son.

Prosecutors said Griffin forced Raymond and her son into his vehicle and drove off. When Raymond tried to defend herself, pulling out a knife and mace, Griffin allegedly shot her six times while her son watched, prosecutors said.

Griffin then left Raymond’s body in an alley, covering her with leaves before driving away with the child, prosecutors said. He later abandoned the boy, who police described as nonverbal, several miles away.

“[Griffin] then abandons the car and child and tells the child, I think this is all according to his own statement that his mother, who this child just witnessed be murdered, huge aggravating factor, will ‘come for him,’” Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Sara Hill said during Griffin’s court appearance on Sunday.

Police said the child was found without shoes and with blood on his shirt. He was reunited with family later that day. His grandmother is now caring for him, and the family has launched a GoFundMe for support.

open image in gallery A’Nya Raymond, 31, was killed after she witnessed a fatal shooting in Milwaukee earlier this month ( GoFundMe )

“I couldn’t reach her, I knew something was immediately wrong because she is never separated from her child,” said A’nya Raymond’s mother, Misty Raymond. “She’ll never see her oldest daughter graduate college, she’ll never see her youngest son grow up and be able to speak his first words because he’s autistic. I wasn’t supposed to bury her, she was supposed to bury me.”

Wilder’s aunt, Wendy Wilder, told FOX6 that he didn’t deserve to die.

“He’s not a violent person, he didn’t deserve it,” she said. “He’s a happy person. He loved his kids and he loved his family.”

Prosecutors noted that Griffin is a convicted felon, previously found guilty of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

“I don’t know what kind of monster this man is to kill people,” Wendy Wilder said, adding that with charges now filed, their family feel some relief but are still seeking justice.

“We hope that he gets what he deserves,” she said.