New York Jets star Kris Boyd in critical condition after being shot in New York City: reports
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting
New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in critical condition after a shooting in New York City early Sunday morning, according to reports.
A 29-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD told The Independent while declining to name the victim.
The shooting unfolded after a dispute outside Sei Less, an Asian fusion restaurant, turned violent, and the gunman fired two shots, police sources told the New York Post.
Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the reports.
The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV. A second vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Mayback, also fled the scene after the shooting, according to the Post.
It was not immediately clear if there was one or multiple suspects. The NYPD said that no arrests had been made and the shooting is under investigation.
While authorities declined to identify the victim, the New York Jets confirmed that Boyd was involved, saying in a statement, "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."
Boyd, who joined the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2019 National Football League draft, signed a one-year $1.6 million contract with the Jets in March. He was placed on injured reserve in August due to a shoulder injury.
Before joining the NFL, Boyd played college football for the Texas Longhorns.
His fellow Texas football alum Emmanual Acho shared that he was praying for Boyd following the shooting.
In addition to his prayers, NFL player turned sports commentator wrote on X: “This is too much man.”
The Jets are not playing Sunday, after losing to the New England Patriots during their game Thursday.
