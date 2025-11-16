Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in critical condition after a shooting in New York City early Sunday morning, according to reports.

A 29-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD told The Independent while declining to name the victim.

The shooting unfolded after a dispute outside Sei Less, an Asian fusion restaurant, turned violent, and the gunman fired two shots, police sources told the New York Post.

Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the reports.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV. A second vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Mayback, also fled the scene after the shooting, according to the Post.

open image in gallery Kris Boyd pictured playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The current New York Jets player was critically injured in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, according to reports ( Getty Images )

It was not immediately clear if there was one or multiple suspects. The NYPD said that no arrests had been made and the shooting is under investigation.

While authorities declined to identify the victim, the New York Jets confirmed that Boyd was involved, saying in a statement, "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

Boyd, who joined the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2019 National Football League draft, signed a one-year $1.6 million contract with the Jets in March. He was placed on injured reserve in August due to a shoulder injury.

Before joining the NFL, Boyd played college football for the Texas Longhorns.

His fellow Texas football alum Emmanual Acho shared that he was praying for Boyd following the shooting.

In addition to his prayers, NFL player turned sports commentator wrote on X: “This is too much man.”

The Jets are not playing Sunday, after losing to the New England Patriots during their game Thursday.