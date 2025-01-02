The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Officials have arrested three people after two people were shot dead and two children were kidnapped from a Michigan home.

Police responded to a 911 call on Wednesday evening reporting a shooting at a home in Northfield Township, just north of Ann Arbor. There, police found Jennifer Lyn Bernhard, 48, and Stevie Ray Smith, 74, who had been killed in the shooting, local outlet All About Ann Arbor reports.

A third person, 52, was found injured by gunshots. They are now in stable condition after being hospitalized, All About Ann Arbor reports. Their identity is still unclear.

After the shooting, a seven-year-old and four-year-old were abducted from the home, police learned after they arrived. The children were found safely and evaluated at a hospital, according to All About Ann Arbor.

Now, the three suspects are in custody and could face charges as soon as Friday.

While charges have not yet been announced, the suspects could face life in prison if they’re hit with first-degree murder charges and convicted by a jury.

The attack stemmed from a custody dispute, police told All About Ann Arbor.

"It’s definitely shocking," said Whitmore Lake resident Chuck Linblade told CBS News Detroit.

"Stuff like that isn’t that common around here,” he added. “Crime in general really isn’t an issue let alone something of that magnitude."

The Independent has contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for comment.