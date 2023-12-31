Four killed and two injured in Michigan house explosion

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people died and two people were injured in a Michigan house explosion on Saturday afternoon that rocked nearby residents.

The explosion — which occurred 10 miles outside of Ann Arbor in Michigan’s Northfield Township — completely destroyed the home, leaving only the foundation and debris, David Powell with the Northfield Township Police Department told ABC News. Six people were in the home — they have not yet been identified as police notify their families.

Nearby neighbour Scott McMillian compared the blast to something he’d heard while serving in the military.

“It sounded like something I remember from war, it was that loud,” Mr McMillian told local outlet WXYZ. “Even in war, I have never heard of anything of this level at this distance.”

Police have not released any information about the cause of the explosion.

Mr McMillian told WXYZ debris from the explosion scattered across the neighbourhood, littering many residents’ yards.

“It went off like a bomb. I don’t know how to explain it,” another nearby neighbor told local outlet Click On Detroit. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen. I live about 100 yards from him and by the time I drove there, there was still stuff falling from the sky.”

