Arlington home explosion suspect presumed dead

A massive home explosion rocked a neighbourhood in Arlington, Virginia on Monday evening after local law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant.

The home, located at the 800 block of North Burlington Street, was being investigated by Arlington County Police Department officers after they received reports of possible shots fired around 4.45pm EST.

A preliminary investigation by police indicated a suspect, identified on Tuesday as 56-year-old James Yoo, barricaded himself inside the home and discharged a flare gun approximately 30 to 40 times.

Law enforcement officials attempted to make contact with Yoo and obtained a search warrant for the home. Then, just before 8.30pm, the suspect fired rounds from what is believed to be a firearm and the house exploded.

Footage captured by a witness showed flames engulfing the home as massive pieces of debris flew through the air.

The Arlington County Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and had the fire under control by 10.30pm.

Fire and police officials walk around the scene of a house explosion as an Arlington County Fire Department ladder truck sprays water down on the remains of the building on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP)

Three officers reported minor injuries due to the explosion – though none required transportation to the hospital.

Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said during a press conference on Tuesday that human remains were found inside the home, presuming the suspect is deceased. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner said they would work to positively identify the remains.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion, Captain Nate Hiner of the Arlington Fire Department told the Associated Press.

The Arlington County Police Department, The FBI’s Washington, DC and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

Monday night’s explosion was so large, that the sound of it could be heard more than 2 miles away.

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington told AP she heard it and went to the scene to see what was happening but police blocked her and others.

Ms Rodriguez said she “thought a plane exploded” due to the sound.

Another local, Bob Maynes told the outlet he thought a tree fell on his home when it occurred.

“It wasn’t an earthquake kind of tremor, but the whole house shook,” Mr Maynes said.

Several homes in the area were evacuated following the explosion. As soon as firefighters controlled the fire and determined there was no risk to surrounding homes, neighbours were allowed back.