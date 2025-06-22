Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michigan church shooting: Security guard kills gunman as at least one person wounded, police say

Service was concluding when incident occurred, sending churchgoers fleeing

Oliver O'Connell
in New York
Sunday 22 June 2025 13:35 EDT
(The Independent)

A gunman was shot and killed by a church security guard in Michigan on Sunday morning.

The City of Wayne, Michigan Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at Crosspointe Community Church.

Upon arrival, officers found that the security guard had killed the suspect.

At least one other person has been shot in the leg, according to police.

Video from the church’s livestream on YouTube shows the moment the crowd reacts to the suspected active shooter.

As the service was concluding and congregants clapped, shouting could be heard off-screen.

People in the church then begin to duck down behind chairs while others run from the room.

A church official instructs people to come to the back of the room.

“Everybody to the back, please, everybody come to the back. Come to the back,” the person yells, before what appears to be a shot is heard

The sound is then cut, and people continue to exit.

There appear to be many children present at the service.

Some local news reports say that the shooter rammed a truck into the outside of the church before firing.

More follows...

