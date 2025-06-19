Houston man arrested after fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and sending photos to her family, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man fatally shot his girlfriend inside their apartment and sent photos of her body to family members, according to police.

Michael Ellis is accused of killing Lazette King at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, say officials with the Houston Police Department.

Ellis’ sister, who was not identified, told KPRC that her brother had previously been diagnosed with mental health conditions, which include paranoid schizophrenia. She told cops she thought her brother was off his medication when the incident occurred.

King’s family members disagreed with that characterization. Her mother, Vikki Kyle, said: “He knew what he was doing and to do what he did, take pictures and send it to his sister? Come on now.” The victim’s sister, Shatina Thompson, echoed her remarks: “And that he had a plan to come and kill the rest of the family.”

The family said the couple had been together for approximately six years and claimed Ellis had pulled guns on King in the past.

open image in gallery A Houston man has been taken into custody after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend of six years ( KPRC )

The couple often argued, Ellis’ sister said, noting her brother had recently been consumed by conspiracy theories. The suspect allegedly believed his girlfriend was working with the government to kill him.

Ellis fled the scene after sending photos of his girlfriend’s body to her family members. Relatives then contacted police. A SWAT team forcibly entered the apartment after responding to the complex and found King’s body.

Officials later encountered Ellis close to a nearby shopping mall and took him into custody.

King’s sister died from a domestic violence incident in 2001, her mother told the TV station.

“Both of my girls. My twins... over stupid stuff,” said Kyle.

Thompson added: “If you’re dealing with anything domestic like that, get out, get out. No one deserves that. My sister did not deserve to die behind this maniac.”

Ellis is being held in Harris County Jail.