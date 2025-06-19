19 Mexican Mafia associates charged over plot to kill ‘well-known rapper’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nineteen members and associates of the notorious Mexican Mafia prison gang have been charged in connection with a conspiracy to murder a “well-known” social media rapper, authorities announced Wednesday.

The sprawling plot, which began in December 2022, allegedly involved coordinated efforts from inside California’s prison system, the Los Angeles County Jail, and on the streets of Southern California to locate and kill the unidentified rapper for perceived slights against the criminal organization.

According to prosecutors, a high-ranking Mexican Mafia member, referred to by co-conspirators as “The Elegant One,” placed the rapper on a so-called “green-light” list — marking him for death.

The gang allegedly tracked their intended victim through social media and even went to his family’s home in an attempt to carry out the hits, officials said. The plot allegedly continued even after the rapper was later arrested and booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.

Inmates with leadership roles in the Mexican Mafia, known as “shotcallers,” reportedly contacted counterparts in state prisons and on the outside to confirm the green-light order. Gang members inside the jail — described as “Sureños” or “soldiers” — then allegedly attacked the victim.

He survived and was taken to a hospital, but even after he was released, prosecutors say the gang renewed its efforts to locate and kill him, continuing to track his movements online.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, but confirmed he is still alive, according to the FBI news release.

Charges against the 19 suspects were filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office following a multi-agency investigation led by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau and the FBI’s San Gabriel Valley Safe Streets Task Force.

open image in gallery While 18 of the suspects have been taken into custody, Euan remains at large, the FBI said ( FBI Los Angeles )

“Today’s successful operation resulting in state charges is just the latest blow to the Mexican Mafia hierarchy,” said Donald Alway, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “This organization operates not only behind bars, but also poses a threat to our communities.”

One suspect, Joshua Euan, 37, of Paramount, remains a fugitive and is being sought by law enforcement. His photo has been released to the public and anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

The following seven suspects were arrested at their homes on June 18, 2025: Manuel Quintero, 49, of Paramount; Patricia Esquivel, 45, of Palmdale; Dominga Gonzalez, 66, of Bellflower; Jude Valle, 48, of Pomona; Carl Brown, 31, of Gardena; Glendy Orozco-Lechuga, 29, of Gardena; and Sanjuana Macias, 26, of Los Angeles.

Eleven additional defendants were already in custody on unrelated charges at the time the case was filed: Guiseppe Leyva, 34, of La Puente; Jacob David, 39, of Coachella; Manuel O’Campo, 40, of Compton; Jonathan Quevedo, 43, of Los Angeles; Onesimo Gonzalez, 44, of Paramount; Michael Ortiz, 29, of Norwalk; Andrew Shinaia, 24, of Los Angeles; Adrian Bueno, 33, of San Fernando; Larry Sanchez, 31, of Gardena; Juan Meza, 53, of Compton; and Jorge Zavala, 31, of Norwalk.

“The relentless efforts of our Major Crimes Bureau and our law enforcement partners helped disrupt a murder conspiracy and prevent further violence,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “This case underscores the dangerous influence of prison gangs beyond prison walls.”

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said they will “not tolerate organized crime using our jails and prisons as a haven for violence.”

“When individuals on the outside conspire with those inside to carry out attacks, they threaten the safety and integrity of our correctional system,” Hochman added. “That criminal activity may scale over prison walls, but I will make it my mission to ensure it ends at the front door, with an arrest. Every person in custody should be able to serve their time without fear of being targeted.”