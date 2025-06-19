Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Florida man’s fateful decision to hide under truck from storm has tragic consequences

Daniel Hodge was under the trailer for an hour before the driver returned and moved the vehicle

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 19 June 2025 14:07 EDT
Comments
Apopka Police at the site where Daniel Hodge, 53, was killed on June 16, in Apopka, Florida
Apopka Police at the site where Daniel Hodge, 53, was killed on June 16, in Apopka, Florida (WKMG ClickOrlando)

A man in Florida was run over and killed while he was sheltering from a storm beneath a vehicle in a parking lot, according to local police.

Daniel Hodge, 53, was killed early on Monday after he hid beneath a parked vehicle to escape the rain. Police are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver related to Hodge's death, ClickOrlando reports.

"The investigation into the death of Daniel J Hodge, which occurred on Monday, June 16, 2025, has concluded. No criminal charges are being pursued in this incident," police said in a statement.

Police said that Hodge climbed beneath a commercial vehicle in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday.

About an hour after her slipped under the vehicle, the driver arrived at the parking and loaded into the vehicle. The driver pulled out of the parking lot unaware that Hodge was hiding beneath the vehicle's trailer.

Hodge reportedly sustained fatal injuries as the vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot, according to police.

Two days prior, another tragic accident claimed a life on a Florida roadway.

In Orange County on Saturday, a 30-year-old trying to run across the Florida Turnpike was hit by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9pm near SR 417, according to state troopers. The man reportedly sprinted from the woodline directly into the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. He was hit by a Toyota Highlander and a Chevy Silverado, FOX 35 reports.

The man was from Hollywood, Florida. Police have not released his name or a reason why he might have rushed out into busy turnpike traffic.

