After 11 hours of deliberation over the past three days, the jury has still not reached a verdict in the murder conspiracy trial of Michelle Troconis.

Jurors are tasked with deciding whether the 49-year-old conspired with her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos to kill his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in Connecticut on 24 May 2019, and cover up the crime.

Following closing arguments on Tuesday, the jury received their instructions and were sent to begin deliberations. They only deliberated for about 30 minutes when they were dismissed.

During closing arguments, prosecutors described Jennifer’s murder as “deliberate and intentional” and said that Ms Troconis and Dulos “worked to make this happen”.

Jennifer’s body has never been found, but she was officially declared dead – with police finding that she died a violent death at the hands of Fotis Dulos.

In January 2020, Fotis died by suicide after being charged with her murder.

Ms Troconis has pleaded not guilty and insists she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day Jennifer disappeared.