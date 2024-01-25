The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Handwritten timelines detailing the alleged movements of Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos on the day his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos vanished in 2019 were shown in court on Wednesday.

The documents dubbed “alibi scripts” by police were found at Dulos’ Farmington, Connecticut home where he lived with Ms Troconis, who is now on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of Jennifer.

In Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, retired Connecticut State Police Sgt Matthew Reilly walked the jury through evidence found at the properties and vehicles linked to Dulos that were searched in the days and weeks following his wife’s disappearance.

A breakdown of Ms Troconis’ day revealed that at 6.40am, she “took a shower with Fotis,” followed by making scrambled eggs for her daughter and taking her to school.

The timeline revealed Ms Troconis ‘took a shower with Fotis’ followed by making scrambled eggs for her daughter (Law&Crime)

She spent the morning running errands, according to the timeline, before meeting up with Dulos later in the day.

The timeline of the day ends at 5.10pm as Ms Troconis notes that she “drove to pick up rugs and drove back” – which is more than two hours before she allegedly rode along with Dulos as he dumped bags of evidence in Hartford.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since 24 May 2019, and was last seen dropping her five children off at school in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan, where she lived in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Fotis.

About a week after the Connecticut mother’s disappearance, police searched Dulos’ home and found documents that appeared to lay out the couple’s whereabouts on that fateful day.

Ms Troconis previously told police that they had been advised by an divorce attorney at the time to write out the timelines.

The photocopies of the notes were found inside a black computer bag during a search of the home on 9 June 2019.

Michelle Troconis told police that she and Fotis Dulos had been advised by an divorce attorney to write out a timeline of their day on 24 May 2019 (AP)

Another document presented to the court mentioned sending emails to “Jennifer” and “Michelle,” a trip to Starbucks at 7pm in which she wrote, “West Hartford Starbucks ... Two frappuccinos ... I did not like the sandwich.”

The trip to Starbucks was made after Ms Troconis and Fotis Dulos were seen driving the route of Albany Avenue as Dulos tossed trash bags that police later discovered contained Jennifer’s DNA.

Investigators believe Fotis killed Jennifer in the garage of her New Cannan home and that Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.

In January 2020, Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged with her murder, leaving his girlfriend Ms Troconis to take the fall.

Ms Troconis insists she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day his estranged wife disappeared.

(Law & Crime )

The third photocopy appeared to be a call log which documented the incoming, outgoing and canceled calls and the duration of each one.

A fourth document, found in an office in the home, appeared to be the original version of the first photocopy.

It was dated 25 May 2019 and noted a meeting with an officer from the New Canaan Police Department and what vehicles “Michi,” “Fotis” and “Pawel” drove.

Det. Reilly told the court under cross-examination that he did not test the “alibi scripts” for fingerprints and admitted that he did not find any evidence relating to Jennifer’s disappearance, at Dulos’ Farmington home.

The defence previously asked the judge to ban any mention of the writing as “alibi scripts.”

Fotis Dulos, left, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, were charged in 2020 (AP)

Prosecutors clarified that they don’t intend to call the documents “alibi scripts” during the evidentiary portion of the trial, and also have advised their witnesses to call the documents “timelines.”

However, the state will be able to call the documents “alibi scripts” during closing arguments.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Her trial is expected to last until March.