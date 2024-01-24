✕ Close Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michelle Troconis is facing trial in Stamford, Connecticut for her alleged role in helping her lover Fotis Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos.

At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed pictures of bloody clothing recovered from garbage containers. The court was previously shown surveillance video of Dulos and Ms Troconis driving around Hartford and disposing of the recovered garbage bags as Troconis sat in the vehicle.

Among the items recovered by law enforcement were zip ties, two blood-soaked plastic ponchos and a bra, as well as a white t-shirt with blood-like stains.

Police said the bags contained Jennifer Dulos’ DNA, and one of them had Troconis’ DNA on it.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Warning: Graphic images