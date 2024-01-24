Jump to content

Liveupdated1706119174

Michelle Troconis trial shown photos of bloody clothing after alleged murder: Live updates

Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019

Andrea Blanco,Rachel Sharp,Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:59
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

Michelle Troconis is facing trial in Stamford, Connecticut for her alleged role in helping her lover Fotis Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos.

At the time of her disappearance in May 2019, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Investigators believe Fotis killed her in the garage of her home and that Ms Troconis, Fotis’ then-girlfriend, helped him cover up the murder.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed pictures of bloody clothing recovered from garbage containers. The court was previously shown surveillance video of Dulos and Ms Troconis driving around Hartford and disposing of the recovered garbage bags as Troconis sat in the vehicle.

Among the items recovered by law enforcement were zip ties, two blood-soaked plastic ponchos and a bra, as well as a white t-shirt with blood-like stains.

Police said the bags contained Jennifer Dulos’ DNA, and one of them had Troconis’ DNA on it.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Warning: Graphic images

1706119174

Law enforcement searched two residences where Dulos once lived

Det Reilly is walking jurors through his investigation at an abandoned Deer Cliff property owned by Fotis Dulos. The detective said that he and other law enforcement were looking for any evidence regarding Jennifer Dulos.

The detective also searched a home in Mountain Spring, which was previously dug.

(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime )
Andrea Blanco24 January 2024 17:59
1706115213

Court sees photos of contents found in Chevy Suburban

Photos of several items, including the weather tech liner from the rear cargo area of the Chevy Suburban, were shown to the court.

(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime)
Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 16:53
1706114855

Blood detected in cargo area of Chevy Suburban after it illuminated when sprayed with luminol

Det Reilly is testifying about the Chevy Suburban that was also seized in the investigation.

Focus is on the rear cargo area where splotches are seen on the weather tech liner in photos shown to the court.

Det Reilly testifies that the rear cargo area illuminated when it was sprayed with luminol. It was tested and a small part came back positive. It was sent out for further analysis.

(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime)
Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 16:47
1706113339

Court is on morning break until 11.35am ET

Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 16:22
1706113313

State shows photos of contents found in Fotis' Jeep Cherokee

As the state showed the court photos of Fotis Dulos’ Jeep Cherokee, which was seized early in the investigation, the defence objected multiple times to its relevance.

Attorney Schoenhorn at one point even objected to evidence in favour of his client. Det Reilly had testified that a potential blood stain came back negative and Mr Schoenhorn objects arguing that it should be “stricken from the record if it came back negative, because it’s irrelevant”.

After several objections, the state pointed out that the Jeep Cherokee is indeed relevant and that additional details will come out in later testimony.

(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime)
(Law&Crime)

Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 16:21
1706111288

Prosecutors show pictures of pickup truck to jury

Det Reilly said that he tested the driver’s door of the pickup truck with luminol, but a presumptive DNA test came back negative.

(Law&Crime network)
(Law&Crime Network )
Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 15:48
1706110845

Det Reilly resumes testimony

The prosecution has called Det Reilly, who was in charge of processing the vehicle used by Fotis Dulos to dispose of evidence, back to the stand.

Det Reilly said that while processing the vehicle, he was looking for an Adidas ball cap and black and yellow gloves. After removing the items inside, Det Reilly said that he swabbed parts of the vehicle.

(Law&Crime network)
Andrea Cavallier24 January 2024 15:40
1706109671

Only one witness expected to take the stand today

Prosecutors said that only one witness will be testifying on the ninth day of Michelle Troconis’ trial.

Andrea Blanco24 January 2024 15:21
1706106600

Michelle Troconis trial shown bloody clothes and tools dumped after Jennifer Dulos murder

A blood-soaked bra recovered from trash bins along with zip ties, gloves and a razor – also splattered with a “blood-like” substance – were presented in court as evidence that prosecutors say links Michelle Troconis to the alleged murder of Jennifer Dulos.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports

Michelle Troconis trial shown bloody clothes dumped after Jennifer Dulos murder

Prosecutors allege Ms Troconis was with Fotis Dulos as he tossed bags of blood-soaked items just hours after Jennifer vanished

Andrea Blanco24 January 2024 14:30
1706101200

Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos seen on new video hours after alleged murder

Michelle Troconis remained expressionless in court as jurors were shown surveillance video of what appeared to be the socialite riding around with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he disposed of several trash bags on the same day his estranged wife vanished.

At the time of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance in May 2019, the Connecticut mother-of-five was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Mr Dulos. Investigators allege he killed her in the garage of her home and Ms Troconis helped him cover up the murder.

Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos seen on new video hours after alleged murder

Police said they later recovered some of the bags and found clothing, zip ties and other items with Jennifer Dulos’s DNA

Andrea Blanco24 January 2024 13:00

