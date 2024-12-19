Teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting identified as Erin Michelle West
Teacher Erin West, 42, and student Rubi Vergara, 14, have been named as the victims who were killed in Monday’s shooting
The teacher who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has been named as 42-year-old Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday night.
Earlier on Wednesday Rubi Vergara, 14, was named as the student who was killed in the deadly attack at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.
West and Vergara were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner’s office confirmed to The Independent that West and Vergara died due to homicidal firearm-related trauma.
Their deaths remain under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
