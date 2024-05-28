The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal by imprisoned attorney Michael Avenatti to have his convictions overturned for defrauding a client and attempting to extorrt the sportswear giant Nike.

Avenatti, 53, who rose to national prominence representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2018, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the offences in 2020.

But the justices in the nation’s highest court have spurned his latest appeal after a lower court upheld his convictions in the case.

Aventatti has been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison in three criminal cases and is currently serving time in California with a scheduled release date of August 2035, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

At the centre of the Nike case against him was a threat, caught on an audio recording, that Avenatti made in 2019 to stain the company’s reputation and hurt its stock price by exposing its allegedly corrupt payments to families of college basketball prospects.

Avenatti was heard threatening to “blow the lid” on Nike at a press conference unless it paid up to $25m for him to conduct a probe, plus $1.5m to his client, youth basketball coach Gary Franklin.

Prosecutors said Avenatti was looking to enrich himself and pay down heavy debts tied to his law firm and a recent divorce at the time.

He was convicted of extorting Nike and of committing “honest services fraud” against Mr Franklin, in which someone in a position of authority deprives a client or constituent of his right to honest services.

For his part, Mr Franklin testified that he did not want an investigation and merely wanted Nike to resume sponsoring his team.

The corporation denied any wrongdoing.

Michael Avenatti makes a statement to the press as he leaves federal court in New York in June 2019 ( AP )

The Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday came after the Manhattan-based US 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Avenatti's appeal against his convictions in August 2023.

Conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh did not participate in the Supreme Court's decision to deny the case, seemingly because Avenatti had previously represented Julie Swetnick, who claimed before Justice Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation to the Court that she had witnessed alleged misconduct by him involving women decades earlier.

Justice Kavanaugh denied those allegations against him.

Avenatti's lawyers argued in their Supreme Court filing that the 1988 statute criminalizing honest services fraud is so vague that it violates the right of defendants to due process under the US Constitution’s Fifth Amendment.

They also urged the justices to take up the case to declare that settlement negotiations like Avenatti’s communications with Nike cannot give rise to criminal extortion charges.

President Joe Biden's administration recommended that the justices decline the appeal.

Avenatti shot to fame six years ago while representing Ms Daniels in litigation against then-US president Donald Trump, a matter that has recently made headlines again when the porn star’s allegation of a sexual encounter with the businessman provided the centrepiece for his ongoing New York hush money trial, at which she was a star witness.

The lawyer was subsequently convicted of defrauding Ms Daniels out of a book contract and was sentenced in June 2022 to an additional two-and-a-half years behind bars.

The 2nd Circuit upheld that conviction in March.

Avenatti was then sentenced to 14 more years in prison in December 2022 after he pleaded guilty to cheating four other clients, including a paraplegic man, out of millions of dollars.

Additional reporting by agencies.