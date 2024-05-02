Jump to content

Stormy Daniels’ disgraced ex-attorney Michael Avenatti fires back at Trump trial testimony from prison cell

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Thursday 02 May 2024 21:35
Stormy Daniels’ disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti fired back at testimony from Keith Davidson in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

Mr Davidson is the attorney who negotiated Ms Daniels’ $130,000 payment from Mr Cohen which is at the centre of the trial.

“Keith Davidson is lying,” Mr Avenatti wrote on X on Thursday. “After I confronted her [with] her own text [messages], Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she [and] Davidson had extorted Trump in [October] 2016 – it was a shakedown. This was one of the many reasons I fired her as a client in [February] 2019.”

More follows...

