Cops fear baby may be ‘in danger’ as they launch search for pair linked to man’s murder in Florida

Florida authorities fear a 5-month-old “may be in danger,” as they search for a couple traveling with the baby who are wanted in the murder of a man who went missing over a week ago.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are searching for Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27. They believe the pair is with a baby, authorities said.

The couple is wanted in the killing of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas, who went missing from Hialeah, a city just north of Miami, on August 3.

“He indicated that he would be meeting with an acquaintance but never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police in Hialeah said at the time, according to NBC Miami.

Authorities say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. They also warned that the baby with them “may be in danger.”

Authorities are searching for Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27, as well as a baby in their care. ( Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office )

It was not immediately clear how Fleitas died, or if his body had been found. The case is being investigated by Miami-Dade homicide detectives.

Anyone with information should call the MDSO Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story...