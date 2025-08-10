Babysitter is a suspect after 3 young children go missing in California, authorities say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

California officials are searching for a babysitter who allegedly abducted three young children, issuing an Amber Alert Sunday, two days after the children were last seen.

Constance Franks, 55, and three young children whom she was babysitting were last seen around 7:30 p.m., according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The children were identified as 8-year-old Isabella Mamby, 6-year-old Meischon Mamby and 4-year-old Alona Mamby.

Franks was watching the children at the 300 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, and potentially left the area with the children on foot, authorities said.

In an Amber Alert issued Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol identified Franks as a suspect and said the children were abducted or taken.

open image in gallery Police are searching for a California babysitter after she and the three young children she was watching were last seen on Friday. ( California Highway Patrol )

The oldest sibling, 8-year-old Isabella, is described as being a Black female standing at 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and hair styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a red Winnie the Pooh shirt and black shorts.

The middle child, 6-year-old Mesichon, is described as a Black male standing at 4 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and hair, which is also styled in braids. He was last seen wearing a red Spider-Man shirt, black shorts, and black and white checkered Vans sneakers.

The youngest child, 4-year-old Alona, is described as a Black female who is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark brown mid-length hair.

open image in gallery Police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday urging people to call 911 if they see the missing woman or children. ( California Highway Patrol )

Like her sister, she was last seen wearing a red Winnie the Pooh shirt. She was also wearing black shorts and blue floral Van sneakers.

Authorities have described their babysitter, Franks, as a Black female who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has red and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a tan dress and brown UGG boots.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Inglewood Police Department Watch Commander at 310-412-5206.