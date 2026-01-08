Driver made food delivery to a hospital after fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run has said the at-large driver made a food delivery to a hospital after the fatal crash.

Cameron Cole, a student at Clarksville High School in Tennessee, was riding a motorbike during a trip to Memphis when he was fatally struck by a car last November, according to local outlet WREG.

Memphis police said at the time that on Friday, November 28, at around 10:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Cochran Street, which is in the city’s Medical District.

Authorities said a male minor riding a scooter was hit by the driver of a dark-colored sedan, adding that the boy “did not survive his injuries.” The driver, whose car sustained front-end damage, fled the scene, traveling toward an interstate, police said.

open image in gallery The family of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run has said the at-large driver made a food delivery to a hospital after the fatal crash ( Memphis Police Department )

It’s been over a month and Cole’s family is still searching for justice.

In a recent interview with WREG, Cole’s mother, Kaitia Cole, said investigators told her the driver and a passenger in the sedan made a food delivery to a hospital after the crash.

“I think that is terrible for you to leave the scene of an accident and then you go to a hospital to deliver food while my child is lying on the side of the street, you know, fighting for his life,” she said.

Kaitia said police located the car within days of the hit-and-run. Authorities shared photos of the sedan and asked the public for information that could help in the case.

open image in gallery Cameron Cole, a 16-year-old student at Clarksville High School in Tennessee, was riding a motorbike when he was fatally struck by a car last November, according to local news ( Memphis Police Department )

The Independent reached out to Memphis police for comment but it had no new information to share. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Cole had been visiting his cousin, who was home for Thanksgiving, when the crash occurred, Kaitia said.

“It wasn’t fair, it wasn’t right. He didn’t deserve that,” said Kaitia, who described her son as loved by everyone.

The late teen’s mother said her life has changed forever now that her son is gone.

“I mean, I just I went from seeing my son every day, and it’s just really hard for me and my family,” Kaitia said.

The Independent has reached out to Clarksville High School for comment.