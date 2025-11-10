99-year-old accused of hit and run after 80-year-old bicyclist left in critical condition, police say
The driver, a 99-year-old woman, initially fled the scene, according to reports
A 99-year-old driver is accused of critically injuring an 80-year-old bicyclist after hitting him with her car and fleeing the scene in a small New Jersey town over the weekend, authorities said.
Authorities responded to the crash around 12:36 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Helmetta, a suburb about 41 miles southwest of New York City, and found an 80-year-old bicyclist who had suffered “serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash,” the Jamesburg Police Department said.
The victim was transported by paramedics to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, about 10 miles away in New Brunswick.
He is currently listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
Meanwhile, the 99-year-old woman driver fled the scene of the crash, but was quickly located by police in Spotswood, a small borough about two miles down the road.
Main Street in Helmetta was temporarily closed as police conducted an on-scene investigation, authorities said.
The crash is being investigated by the Jamesburg Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jamesburg police patrol Helmetta, a borough of less than a square mile in size, as it does not have its own police force, according to NJ.com.
It was not immediately clear if the driver involved is facing any charges. Authorities have not publicly named the driver or victim.
The Jamesburg Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.
