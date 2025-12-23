Mother of Melodee Buzzard arrested after 9-year-old’s body was found: report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The mother of missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard has been taken into custody after the child’s body was founds months after her disappearance, according to new reports.

Ashlee Buzzard, of Lompoc, California, was taken into custody following the results of a DNA test were returned, ABC News reported Tuesday.

Human remains were found in early December in Utah in an area that it was known the youngster had travelled with her mother. The results have now confirmed the remains to belong to Melodee.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's County Office have yet to release further details. A press conference is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. PT Monday.

Melodee was first reported missing on October 14 when the Lompoc Unified School District reported her prolonged absence.

Deputies who went to the family’s home following the reports of her disappearance said they spoke with Ashlee Buzzard, but “no verifiable explanation for [Melodee’s] whereabouts was provided,” according to the sheriff’s office. Buzzard had not cooperated with the investigation, they added.

In early November the sheriff’s office announced that they'd narrowed their investigation to the timeframe between October 9 and October 10, while the pair were on a multi-state road trip to Nebraska which also included several stops in Utah.

Surveillance images show Melodee, in what appeared to be a wig, alongside her mother at a Lompoc rental car company on October 7. The last confirmed sighting of Melodee came two days later, on October 9, near the Colorado-Utah border.

When her mother returned home on October 10, Melodee was nowhere to be found.

