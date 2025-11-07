The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, has been arrested on charges unrelated to the child’s disappearance.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials took the 40-year-old woman into custody on Friday at her Lompoc, California home.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that her arrest on a felony charge of false imprisonment is unrelated to their missing person investigation.

Officials say detectives recently learned that Buzzard had prevented a victim from leaving a location against their will. They added that no other information about that incident is being released at this time.

open image in gallery Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, was arrested on unrelated charges. The search for Melodee continues ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Meanwhile, the search continues for her daughter Melodee who was reported missing on October 14 when the Lompoc Unified School District reported her prolonged absence.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office announced that they'd narrowed their investigation to the timeframe between October 9 and October 10, while the pair were on a multi-state road trip to Nebraska.

Surveillance images show Melodee, in what appeared to be a wig, alongside her mother at a Lompoc rental car company on October 7. The last confirmed sighting of Melodee came two days later, on October 9, near the Colorado-Utah border.

But when her mother returned home on October 10, Melodee was nowhere to be found.

open image in gallery Surveillance images show Melodee, in what appeared to be a wig, alongside her mother at a rental car business that same day. The last confirmed sighting of Melodee came two days later, on October 9, near the Colorado-Utah border ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery California authorities released new surveillance images of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators also announced this week that they believe Buzzard removed the California plate 9MNG101 from the white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu rental car and replaced it with a New York plate HCG9677 either on or before October 8 in order “to avoid detection.”

When she returned the car, the California plate was back in place. It is unknown when the plate was installed or whether additional plates were used at other times during travel.

The sheriff’s office said they remain focused on finding Melodee.