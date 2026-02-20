The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Podcast host Megyn Kelly questioned why the family of Nancy Guthrie isn’t making many public appearances, holding prayer vigils or publicly assisting police in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman.

Kelly joined her guest, podcaster and comedian Zack Peter, in raising suspicions about why the Guthrie family does not appear to be making more of a public-facing effort to find their mother on Thursday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. Nancy, who is mother to Today show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home on January 31.

“We have someone that’s missing, and we are seeing the family like very, very little,” Peter said. “There’s no press conferences; we’re not seeing them out searching for their mother…I’m trying not to judge them. But like every day, I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on.”

Kelly agreed with Peter, saying, “It’s a very good point. We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen–”

“Prayer vigil,” Peter interjected.

“Prayer Vigil,” Kelly repeated for emphasis. “Or like even an everyday update, like this is — ‘Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.’ It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd.”

open image in gallery On Megyn Kelly's podcast, the former news anchor questioned why the Guthrie family had not made many public appearances in recent days as the hunt for Nancy Guthrie continues ( Getty Images for Semafor )

Local, state and federal law enforcement have been on a frantic hunt to try to find Nancy Guthrie, who requires a medication for a health condition. The Pima County Sheriff Department said several hundred people are assigned to the case across various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

But as time goes on, and with no major new information being released by authorities, those interested in the case have been left to speculate – including Kelly and Peter.

All the siblings and spouses in the Guthrie family have been cleared of suspicion of wrongdoing associated with the disappearance.

But Peter went on a rant, questioning why Savannah Guthrie was giving “quick” and ”strange” updates that he believes have shifted in tone from pleading with alleged kidnappers about ransom payments to asking abductors to return Nancy Guthrie.

open image in gallery Police believe Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show star Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home as she slept ( NBC/Today via Retuers )

“There’s no sense of urgency,” Peter argued.

Peter also questioned why Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos appeared “monotone” in a recent interview.

The podcaster is not the first to criticize Nanos for his handling of the massive investigation. Others have given the sheriff side-eye for declaring the crime scene “done” early on in the investigation, despite returning later.

Officers have released doorbell videos of a suspect wearing a ski mask and gloves from the morning of February 1, after Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted. Authorities scoured the areas surrounding her home and investigated reported ransom notes that have been sent to media outlets.

Savannah Guthrie has posted videos online pleading with the kidnapper to return her mother.

“I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late,” Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video Sunday. “It is never too late to do the right thing.”