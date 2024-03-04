The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Masked men killed four people and left three others injured at a house party in California on Sunday evening.

The suspects remain on the run as of Monday morning, with locals in King City warned to keep away from them.

Here is everything we know so far about the latest mass shooting.

Police were called to a shooting at a house party

King City Police Department in California were called out to a house on the 200 Block of N 2nd Street on Sunday 3 March at around 6pm, following reports of shots being fired.

A house party was being held at the residence, cops said, with multiple people hanging out in the front yard.

A silver Kia pulled up outside, three men got out and they opened fire. They then got back in the car and drove away.

Four killed, three wounded in King City shooting

The suspects have not been identified and are consided armed and dangerous (KSBW Action News 8)

When police officers arrived, they found three men in the front yard. They had all died from gunshot wounds.

They also found four others who had been shot, including a 20-year-old woman who was taken by someone else to the Mee Memorial Hospital. She was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The other three were taken to Natividad Hospital in nearby Salinas for treatment.

As of Monday morning, no further information on the victims has been released.

Suspects were wearing masks

The three shooters were all wearing dark clothing, as well as dark-coloured masks, the police department said.

Another mass shooting for the US

Per Gun Violence Archive’s definition that a mass shooting involves four or more victims, the incident in King City becomes the 70th such incident in the United States in 2024.

On Sunday there was at least one other such event at a nightclub in Mississippi. In that incident, one person was killed and 12 people were injured.

Three others were recorded on Saturday in Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina.

In 2023, there were 656 mass shootings across the US.