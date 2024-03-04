The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been killed after a group of masked gunmen opened fire outside a party in King City, California.

At around 6pm on Sunday, the King City Police Department received a report of shots fired at the 200 block of North 2nd Street, police said in a statement on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found three males with gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people had also suffered gunshot wounds. One of them, an adult female, was transported by another person to the Mee Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other three who were injured, all males, were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for medical treatment.

Police said that there was a party happening at the residence, with several people in the front yard.

The suspects, who were wearing dark-coloured masks and clothing, returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

These masked men have not been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have warned that these suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If a member of the public sees them or the vehicle, they should not try to contact them; instead, they should call 911.