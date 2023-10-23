Manhunt underway for Maryland judge’s shooting suspect – live

✕ Close Maryland Judge Fatally Shot Outside Home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A manhunt is under way to catch the “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Maryland judge.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found dead from gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

Law enforcement including US Marshals are now searching for Pedro Argote, 49, who is accused of targeting the judge in anger over a court ruling.

Hours before the shooting, the granted custody of Mr Argote’ four children to his ex-wife, Eugeina Argote, in a divorce hearing. Court records show he has a history of verbal domestic assaults against his wife and family.

Over the weekend, police confirmed that Mr Argote’s vehicle had been found in a wooded area in Williamsport – around eight miles from the crime scene.

Investigators have now warned he could be headed for New York, Florida, Indiana or North Carolina as he has ties to the various locations.

The US Marshals Service is now offering a reward of $10,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.