Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A typical day for Maryland judge Andrew Wilkinson ended in unspeakable tragedy as he was gunned down in his own driveway.

Mr Wilkinson was sworn in as a judge in 2020 to the Washington County Circuit Court, excited to serve his community.

His life was cut short on Thursday (19 October) - and a manhunt is now underway for 49-year-old Pedro Argote, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

The two men crossed paths - albeit not physically - hours before the killing, when Wilkinson presided over a divorce hearing between Mr Argote and his estranged partner. Mr Argote was not present in the courtroom when Wilkinson gave his wife custody of their children.

Police described the shooting as a “targeted attack” and said Mr Argote is considered “armed and dangerous”.

Here’s everything we know so far about the alleged murder:

The shooting

Wilkinson was fatally shot while he was in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, police said.

The judge was found with gunshot wounds at around 8pm yesterday evening.

He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This shooting is unusual to the area, as Washington County in Maryland has only reported two homicides - one in April and one in July - in 2023, according to police.

Maryland State Police have reportedly dispatched troopers to protect other judges in the area, reported 7News.

The suspect

Police identified the suspect in the killing as 49-year-old Pedro Argote on Friday morning.

Mr Argote’s divorce case was in Wilkinson’s courtroom on the day of the killing, according to Circuit Court of Maryland records. Authorities said Mr Argote was not at the hearing, where Wilkinson gave his wife custody of their children.

Wilkinson has been presiding over the case - seeking a partial judgment of absolute divorce - since October 2022.

Another hearing in the case was set for 31 October, but the records now show that it has been postponed/reset.

Police have described Mr Argote as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

They believe he could be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with the Maryland registration plate of 4EH0408.

The public has been warned not to approach Mr Argote but to contact the police immediately with any information on his location.

Pedro Argote, the person of interest announced by police (Washingto County Sheriff’s Office)

Who is Judge Wilkinson?

Wilkinson was born in Agana, Guam in 1971. His family moved around a lot during his childhood as part of the military, but settled in Hagerstown when his mother was hired as a law clerk for Judge Frederick Wright III in 1983.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of North Carolina before earning his law degree from the Emory University School of Law in 1997.

Wilkinson became a circuit law clerk in Washington County before being sworn in as an associate judge for the County Circuit Court in 2020.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honour and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said, thanking the now-retired judge, Mr Wright, for guiding his career.

Alongside his successful legal career, Wilkinson was a father and a husband; according to Fox 5, he was involved in the community, such as helping out at local Little League baseball and soccer games.

Grief pours out from Hagerstown community

Wilkinson was one of six current circuit court judges in Washinton County, who reportedly knew “each other very well,” according to his colleague Administrative Judge Brett R Wilson, the New York Times reported.

Mr Wilson called the night of the killing “horrific” in an interview with Fox 5.

The Maryland Judiciary issued a statement on his death.

“The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy,” the statement read.

“The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority.”

Former State Delegate for Maryland Neil Parrot wrote on X after he heard the devastating news.

“Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away,” he wrote.

“Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson’s family at this time.”

History repeats itself

This is not the first time Hagerstown has seen one of its judges attacked.

On 22 December 1989, a pack of pipe bombs exploded in the third-floor apartment of Judge John Corderman, according to the Herald-Mail archives.

The attack, in Hagerstown, left Corderman with shrapnel wounds to his right hand and abdomen and partial hearing loss.

No one was ever charged in the bombing, according to a story by the outlet at the time of Corderman’s death in July 2013.

His son, Paul Corderman, is now Washington and Frederick counties state senator.

After Wilkinson’s fatal shooting, he wrote, “Our community has suffered an unimaginable tragedy. We have lost a dedicated public servant and champion for Washington County.”

“We send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. We are praying over the judicial and law enforcement community during this most difficult time,” he said.