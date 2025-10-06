The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is now facing upgraded felony charges stemming from a violent weekend altercation that left him and another man hospitalized, prosecutors announced Monday.

Sanchez, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed during a drunken fight, while the 69-year-old man sustained serious injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sanchez was initially charged on October 4 with misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. His cash bond was set at $300.

The upgraded felony charge was filed Monday, prosecutors confirmed. An initial hearing in the case remains scheduled for October 7, according to online court records.