Ex-NFL star Mark Sanchez now faces felony charges after ‘stabbing over a parking spot,’ prosecutor say
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is now facing upgraded felony charges stemming from a violent weekend altercation that left him and another man hospitalized, prosecutors announced Monday.
Sanchez, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed during a drunken fight, while the 69-year-old man sustained serious injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sanchez was initially charged on October 4 with misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. His cash bond was set at $300.
The upgraded felony charge was filed Monday, prosecutors confirmed. An initial hearing in the case remains scheduled for October 7, according to online court records.