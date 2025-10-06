Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Ex-NFL star Mark Sanchez now faces felony charges after ‘stabbing over a parking spot,’ prosecutor say

Andrea Cavallier
Monday 06 October 2025 12:56 EDT
Mark Sanchez
Mark Sanchez (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is now facing upgraded felony charges stemming from a violent weekend altercation that left him and another man hospitalized, prosecutors announced Monday.

Sanchez, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed during a drunken fight, while the 69-year-old man sustained serious injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sanchez was initially charged on October 4 with misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. His cash bond was set at $300.

The upgraded felony charge was filed Monday, prosecutors confirmed. An initial hearing in the case remains scheduled for October 7, according to online court records.

