Former NFL star Mark Sanchez fired from Fox after near-fatal fight with truck driver
The truck driver claimed he acted in self‑defense during the incident, stabbing Mark Sanchez, leaving them both hospitalized with serious injuries
Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and TV analyst, has lost his job at Fox News following a violent altercation in Indianapolis last month.
“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time,” a Fox Sports spokesperson told People on Friday.
The Independent has contacted Fox Sports for comment.
Sanchez is currently facing a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication that endangers the life of another for his alleged role in the altercation last month.
The incident occurred on October 4 in downtown Indianapolis, and Sanchez is accused of confronting a 69‑year‑old truck driver, later identified as Perry Tole, in an alley between the Westin and Marriott hotels.
Video footage reportedly shows Sanchez pursuing the man, who backs away, before an alleged scuffle.
The driver said he believed Sanchez was “trying to kill him” and stabbed the former quarterback in self‑defense. The confrontation left both men hospitalized with serious injuries.
Sanchez joined Fox Sports as an analyst in July 2021.
More to come...