Former NFL star Mark Sanchez fired from Fox after near-fatal fight with truck driver

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and TV analyst, has lost his job at Fox News following a violent altercation in Indianapolis last month.

“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time,” a Fox Sports spokesperson told People on Friday.

The Independent has contacted Fox Sports for comment.

Sanchez is currently facing a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication that endangers the life of another for his alleged role in the altercation last month.

The incident occurred on October 4 in downtown Indianapolis, and Sanchez is accused of confronting a 69‑year‑old truck driver, later identified as Perry Tole, in an alley between the Westin and Marriott hotels.

Mark Sanchez, 38, is no longer working for Fox Sports, the company announced Friday, after an October stabbing incident in Indianapolis ( Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department )

Video footage reportedly shows Sanchez pursuing the man, who backs away, before an alleged scuffle.

The driver said he believed Sanchez was “trying to kill him” and stabbed the former quarterback in self‑defense. The confrontation left both men hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sanchez joined Fox Sports as an analyst in July 2021.

