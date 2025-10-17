A veteran marine was found shot dead after working an Uber shift. Now three teens have been arrested
The Texas teens allegedly shot the Marine veteran, who was driving for Uber, and dragged his body to the side of a Harris County road
Three teenage boys in Texas have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Uber driver and Marine Corps Veteran last month.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on October 9 and charged with capital murder after 28-year-old Quoc “Jake” Nguyen was found shot to death along a Harris County road on September 4, officials said Thursday.
The two others, ages 13 and 14, were arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with evidence.
The teens allegedly shot Nguyen, stole his vehicle and belongings, and fled. Deputies first thought they were responding to a hit-and-run, but the case quickly turned when they noticed a gunshot wound. Investigators believe Nguyen’s body was dragged to the spot where he and his car were discovered.
All three teens are now in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Tragic and senseless,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release. “Our condolences go out to Jake’s friends and family. Outstanding work by Harris County Sheriff's Office Detectives, VCAT, DPS, and all team members involved.”
Nguyen’s brother Matthew told Fox 26 Houston that Jake was driving for Uber to support his mother and sister. The second oldest of five siblings, Jake was studying to become an EMT after his family immigrated from Vietnam to Houston.
"At the time he was driving that night, he had a rideshare from Uber," Matthew Nguyen told the outlet days after Jake’s death. "He picked up one customer and dropped him off downtown. After that, he still had some people in the car. Uber confirmed that’s the last time they heard from him."
"I had just spoken to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like he finally figured some stuff out. Then we get a call on Friday… and this is the case,” Matthew Nguyen added.
An Uber spokesperson prevously told Fox 26, “This is a devastating tragedy, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family and friends. We are in touch with law enforcement and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”
The Independent has contacted Uber for comment.