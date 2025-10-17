The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three teenage boys in Texas have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Uber driver and Marine Corps Veteran last month.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on October 9 and charged with capital murder after 28-year-old Quoc “Jake” Nguyen was found shot to death along a Harris County road on September 4, officials said Thursday.

The two others, ages 13 and 14, were arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with evidence.

The teens allegedly shot Nguyen, stole his vehicle and belongings, and fled. Deputies first thought they were responding to a hit-and-run, but the case quickly turned when they noticed a gunshot wound. Investigators believe Nguyen’s body was dragged to the spot where he and his car were discovered.

All three teens are now in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

open image in gallery Marine veteran and Uber driver Quoc ‘Jake’ Nguyen, 28, was shot dead in Harris County while finishing a September shift ( Harris County Sheriff's Office )

“Tragic and senseless,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release. “Our condolences go out to Jake’s friends and family. Outstanding work by Harris County Sheriff's Office Detectives, VCAT, DPS, and all team members involved.”

Nguyen’s brother Matthew told Fox 26 Houston that Jake was driving for Uber to support his mother and sister. The second oldest of five siblings, Jake was studying to become an EMT after his family immigrated from Vietnam to Houston.

"At the time he was driving that night, he had a rideshare from Uber," Matthew Nguyen told the outlet days after Jake’s death. "He picked up one customer and dropped him off downtown. After that, he still had some people in the car. Uber confirmed that’s the last time they heard from him."

"I had just spoken to him on Tuesday, and he sounded like he finally figured some stuff out. Then we get a call on Friday… and this is the case,” Matthew Nguyen added.

open image in gallery Nguyen’s brother said he was driving for Uber to support his mother and sister ( GoFundMe )

An Uber spokesperson prevously told Fox 26, “This is a devastating tragedy, and our thoughts are with the driver’s family and friends. We are in touch with law enforcement and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”

The Independent has contacted Uber for comment.