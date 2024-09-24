Supreme court denies Marcellus Williams’s appeal to suspend execution

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution request for a Missouri inmate scheduled to be put to death this evening.

Attorneys for Marcellus Williams, 53, who has been convicted of murdering a female newspaper reporter in 1998, submitted the request on Monday. It was sent to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who denied it around 6pm ET on Tuesday.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson dissented.

Williams is scheduled to be executed around 6pm CT.

This is a developing story...