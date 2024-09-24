Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supreme court denies Marcellus Williams’s appeal to suspend execution

Justice Brett Kavanaugh received the stay of execution

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 24 September 2024 18:13
The US Supreme Court has rejected a stay of execution request for Marcellus Williams
The US Supreme Court has rejected a stay of execution request for Marcellus Williams (AP)

The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution request for a Missouri inmate scheduled to be put to death this evening.

Attorneys for Marcellus Williams, 53, who has been convicted of murdering a female newspaper reporter in 1998, submitted the request on Monday. It was sent to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who denied it around 6pm ET on Tuesday.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson dissented.

Williams is scheduled to be executed around 6pm CT.

This is a developing story...

