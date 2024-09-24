Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams has been executed despite admissions from a prosecutor’s office claiming his innocence.

Williams, 55, had been convicted of the 1998 murder of Lisha Gayle, a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His execution was scheduled for 6pm CT. His final words were “All praise be to Allah in every situation!!!” Williams’ Imam, Jalahii Kacem, visited him from 11am to 12.30pm. He was with Williams in the execution room when officials administered a lethal injection.

His final meal was served at 10.53am and included chicken wings and tater tots. He was one of four men scheduled to be put to death this week.

Williams’ attorneys filed two requests to stay his execution on Monday. Both of them were denied shortly before his execution. Three justices — Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, Sonia Maria Sotomayor — dissented from the second request, which focused on new DNA evidence and claims from the prosecutor’s office that he may have been innocent.

On Monday, Governor Mike Parson denied him clemency and the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant him a stay of execution.

This is a developing story...