Luigi Mangione rants against healthcare industry and wanted to ‘wack’ a CEO for greed, manifesto shows

The manifesto of accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione revealed his musings against the healthcare industry – and his desire to “wack” the insurance bigwig to generate headlines, court documents revealed.

Sections of Magione’s scrawlings were shared Wednesday as part of a filing from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, giving some insight into the 27-year-old’s thought process and hopes to prove a point about the medical industry before he allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

“Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming,” Mangione wrote a red book he used as a diary, which was shared alongside a confessional note he had on him at the time of his arrest titled, “To the feds.” He stated in the note that “it had to be done.”

“To the feds, I’ll kep this short because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly I wasn’t working with anyone. This was fairly trivial, some elementary social engineering, basic [computer aided design] and a lot of patience,” Mangione wrote.

Mangione wrote that he considered UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurance company in the U.S., as well as other health insurance providers, to be fair targets because they “literally extracts human life force for money.”

Some of the quoted excerpts revealed how Mangione weighed different options for his attack, and at one point, considered bombing UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters before settling on targeting the CEO.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione’s manifesto revealed his hopes to ‘wack’ a health insurance bigwig. Some of his writings were detailed in a recent court filing as he awaits trial in connection to killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. ( Getty )

Mangione wrote that he hoped to “wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted and precise and doesn’t risk innocents,” he wrote on Oct. 22, mere weeks before the public slaying.

He also shared his praise for Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber,” but said he hoped to communicate his politics better to “normies” and wrote of his concerns about how the public would receive the murder.

“For example, Ted K makes some good points on the future of humanity, but to make his point he indiscriminately mailbombs innocents. Normies categorize him as an insane serial killer, focus on the act/atrocities themselves, and dismiss his ideas,” Mangione wrote.

Mangione also envisioned the headlines that would come after he killed the insurance boss, writing, “Insurance CEO killed at annual investors conference,” before adding, “It conveys a greedy bastard that had it coming.”

Prosecutors say Mangione’s crazed writings confirm their argument that the killing was an act of terror, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling the ambush “a killing that was intended to invoke terror.”

open image in gallery Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty in both the state and federal cases against him. ( AP )

Mangione’s “intentions were obvious from his acts, but his writings serve to make those intentions explicit,” prosecutors said in Wednesday’s filing. They claim his writings, “convey one clear message: that the murder of Brian Thompson was intended to bring about revolutionary change to the healthcare industry.”

Mangione’s attorneys, who want the state murder case against him dropped, have filed to have the writings excluded from court records because he was not afforded his constitutional rights at the time of his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty in both the state and federal cases against him. No trial dates have been set.