Donations are pouring in to a fundraiser for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a healthcare executive, ahead of his birthday.

Mangione, who pleaded not guilty last month to federal murder charges related to the December 2024 death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, turns 27 on May 6. In honor of his birthday, donors are contributing to the GiveSendGo fundraiser for his legal defense, which is now closing in on $1 million.

As of Sunday evening, the fundraiser had garnered more than $977,000. His legal team has said that he plans to use the cash toward his defense in all three cases he faces.

The Ivy League graduate has been charged in federal and New York state courts with murder and other crimes; he has pleaded not guilty to all counts in both venues. He also faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania, where he was captured by authorities in a McDonald’s following a six-day manhunt; he has yet to make a plea in the state.

A string of supporters in the past few days have donated $27 to the fund for his 27th birthday. In their donation messages, many included green hearts, an ode to the green-clad Mario video game character Luigi.

Donations pour in for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ahead of his 27th birthday ( via REUTERS )

“Happy early birthday Luigi!💚 Our support for you remains strong and we will continue to advocate for a fair trial and your freedom!” one anonymous donor wrote.

Another remarked: “Happy Birthday! 💚 Praying for justice and fair trials in this crazy world. From a TN nurse and survivor of chronic illness.”

“The American justice system is truly doing you (& our country) dirty. Know that the American people are behind you! Free Luigi!!” yet another said.

One person contributed $100, writing: “Luigi, happy 27th birthday!!! You are SO, SO loved! You are a bright, kind, and gentle young man with a huge and pure heart. We promise you that WE THE PEOPLE will get you free by your next birthday!!”

Scores of the birthday notes also mention donors’ disappointment with the Justice Department’s recent decision to seek the death penalty for Mangione, with many underscoring they want to see him get a fair trial.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s attorney, in court this month denounced the “unprecedented simultaneous dual prosecutions” against her client and alleged “inadvertent” eavesdropping on calls between her and Mangione by the state prosecutors. The government had asked for recordings from his jail and gave them to the state; a paralegal listened to the call but the recording has since been “segregated” to “prevent any further inadvertent access,” federal prosecutors said this week.

“Something about this whole situation smells fishy. Heavy-handed tactics by the Federal, State and local are unwarranted,” one donor wrote. “I don't know if he is guilty or not but I do want him to get a fair trial.”

Another wrote: “Luigi deserves a fair trial. Innocent until proven guilty AND not guilty when civil rights are egregiously violated! The People are not against Luigi - THE PEOPLE ARE FOR LUIGI!”