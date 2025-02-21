Luigi Mangione's attorney speaks at his arraignment

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione, the man charged over the fatal shooting of CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City, is set to make his first court appearance since his December arraignment on state murder and terror charges.

The 26-year-old led authorities on a five-day manhunt before eventually being caught and arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, after he was reported by an employee.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors and Mangione's defense lawyers are expected to provide updates on the status of the case and Judge Gregory Carro could set deadlines for pretrial paperwork.

A trial date may also be set.

Mangione, who has become something of a cult hero since the killing, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

He is accused of gunning down Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4. The healthcare boss was shot three times in the back on a sidewalk as he walked to an investor conference in the city.

Mangione also faces federal charges that could carry the possibility of the death penalty. He is currently being held in a Brooklyn federal jail alongside several other high-profile defendants, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.