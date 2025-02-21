Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Luigi Mangione, accused CEO killer, set to appear in court: Live updates

The 26-year-old returns to Manhattan today for the first time since December arraignment

Mike Bedigan
Friday 21 February 2025 10:27 EST
Luigi Mangione's attorney speaks at his arraignment

Luigi Mangione, the man charged over the fatal shooting of CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City, is set to make his first court appearance since his December arraignment on state murder and terror charges.

The 26-year-old led authorities on a five-day manhunt before eventually being caught and arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, after he was reported by an employee.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors and Mangione's defense lawyers are expected to provide updates on the status of the case and Judge Gregory Carro could set deadlines for pretrial paperwork.

A trial date may also be set.

Mangione, who has become something of a cult hero since the killing, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

He is accused of gunning down Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4. The healthcare boss was shot three times in the back on a sidewalk as he walked to an investor conference in the city.

Mangione also faces federal charges that could carry the possibility of the death penalty. He is currently being held in a Brooklyn federal jail alongside several other high-profile defendants, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Recap: Who is alleged healthcare boss killer Luigi Mangione?

It’s been a while since Mangione’s last appearance in court in Manhattan, so here is a refresher on the details, courtesy of The Independent’s reporters:

Who is Luigi Mangione? What to know about murder suspect in CEO shooting

Mangione is expected to appear for a pretrial hearing in New York on Friday
Mike Bedigan21 February 2025 15:30

Luigi Mangione, alleged healthcare CEO killer, back in court today

Hello!

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old vigilante who allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is due to appear back in a Manhattan court today for the first time since his December arraignment.

Follow here for The Independent’s live coverage, as well as a recap of the story so far.

Mike Bedigan21 February 2025 15:20

