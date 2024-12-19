Luigi Mangione’s prison fan club: Suspect has received 87 pieces of mail and 163 donations while behind bars
Exclusive: The murder suspect has received over 100 pieces of mail since being taken into custody
Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 19 December 2024 11:12 EST
Luigi Mangione, the suspect at the center of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, has received over 100 pieces of mail just over a week after he was taken into custody.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed the news to The Independent.
This is a developing story...