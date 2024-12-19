Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luigi Mangione’s prison fan club: Suspect has received 87 pieces of mail and 163 donations while behind bars

Exclusive: The murder suspect has received over 100 pieces of mail since being taken into custody

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 19 December 2024 11:12 EST
Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania on Thursday
Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania on Thursday (AP)

Luigi Mangione, the suspect at the center of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, has received over 100 pieces of mail just over a week after he was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed the news to The Independent.

This is a developing story...

