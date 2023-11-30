Lori Vallow seen in new mugshot after extradition to Arizona

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lori Vallow is no longer in Idaho.

The so-called “cult mom”, who was convicted earlier this year for the murders of her two children has been moved to Arizona where she was booked in the Maricopa County Jail on Wednesday to face murder charges in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Vallow has been incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center since August when Judge Steven Boyce handed down three life sentences for the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and 7-year-old JJ Vallow.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to commit the murder of her alleged cult leader husband Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Last month, Idaho Gov Brad Little signed an extradition warrant allowing Arizona officials to temporarily take custody of Vallow so she can face more criminal charges.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox told police he acted in self-defence, and he was never charged. Cox died later that year of what investigators said were natural causes.

Charles and Lori Vallow pictured together. Lori is charged with conspiracy to murder Charles in Arizona (Provided)

Shortly after Charles Vallow died, Lori Vallow and her kids moved to Idaho. Prosecutors said she made the move to be closer to her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell, and that together the two plotted to remove any obstacle to their happiness.

Two weeks before they got married on a beach in Hawaii while the children were missing, Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell, died of what was initially believed to be natural causes.

But authorities became suspicious when Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell married just two weeks later, later determining Tammy Daybell had been asphyxiated.

Meanwhile, another person connected to the family reported an attempted shooting. Brandon Boudreaux, who had recently divorced Vallow’s niece, said someone driving a Jeep had shot at him outside his home. The Jeep matched the description of one that had been purchased by Charles Vallow before his death.

The Arizona indictment charges Lori Vallow with conspiring to kill Charles Vallow and Mr Boudreaux.

If found guilty of the conspiracy charges in Arizona, she could face another life sentence.

Her inmate resident page was updated at 3:34 a.m. on Thursday and says she is “not currently in an IDOC facility,” East Idaho News reported.

It’s unclear when Daybell will appear in court in Arizona.

Chad Daybell has been in the Fremont County Jail since he was arrested in June 2020. He is set to stand trial 1 April on murder charges in Ada County, where his wife was tried. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.