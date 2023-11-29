Chad Daybell’s trial for murders of Lori Vallow’s children will be livestreamed

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Idaho judge has ruled that Chad Daybell’s upcoming murder trial will be livestreamed, following requests from the defence and several media outlets to broadcast the proceedings.

Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a motions hearing on Wednesday, amending his previous camera ban that was put in place last year.

The trial, which is expected to last eight to 10 weeks, will be livestreamed with some restrictions, Judge Boyce said. The stream will be from the court’s system, meaning no media outlets will be able to carry it.

Daybell will stand trial in April for the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

His defence attorney John Prior filed a motion last year requesting cameras in the courtroom.

At the time, Mr Daybell and Vallow’s cases were joined and Judge Boyce denied the request. The cases were severed, and the judge scheduled today’s hearing to revisit the issue.

Earlier this year, Vallow’s gruelling six-week trial was held at the Ada County Courthouse without cameras. Only the verdict was allowed to be livestreamed through the judge’s YouTube page.

Mr Daybell’s highly-anticipated trial is set to start on 1 April 2024 and is expected to last at least eight weeks to 10 weeks.