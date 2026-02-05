The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man in North Carolina has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly broke into a Little Caesars pizza shop after it had closed and began making and selling pizzas.

The rogue pizza-maker, 41-year-old Jonathon Hackett, allegedly entered the Kinston-area shop while it was closed on Sunday, and kept all the profits from his pizza sales for himself, according to a statement from the Kinston Police Department.

Hackett is reportedly a former employee at the shop, the Charlotte Observer reports.

He may have gotten away with his alleged crime, but police say he tried to break into the shop a second time and was arrested.

“The Kinston Police Department ... responded to Little Caesars in reference to a breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers were advised that 41-year-old Jonathon Hackett, a former employee, had unlawfully entered the business on two separate occasions," the police said.

open image in gallery Jonathon Hackett, 41, is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Little Caesars pizza shop where he was formerly employed and made and sold pizzas. ( Lenoir County Jail )

The report also noted that Hackett allegedly got into a fight with other employees at the shop on the day of the second incident. He had been injured in the brawl and was taken for treatment by the police.

"During the second incident, Hackett again broke into the business while it was occupied by employees. Employees attempted to prevent Hackett from entering, which resulted in a physical altercation," police said in a statement.

Hackett's charges include felony breaking and entering, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and violating the city's curfew.

open image in gallery A former employee of the Little Caesars in Kinston, North Carolina, allegedly broke into the store to bake and sell pizzas. The Kinston Police Department said Jonathon Hackett, 41, allegedly kept the money he made from the sales for himself. ( Google Maps )

The city established a curfew ahead of a major snowstorm that hit the area last week. The curfew was in effect from January 31 until February 2.

The police have not revealed the number of pizzas he allegedly made or how much money he made from selling them.

Hackett was booked into the Lenoir County Jail.

Information about Hackett's next court date and bail status was not immediately available.

The Independent has requested comment from the Kinston Police Department.