The former CEO of a camp for children with serious medical conditions has been charged with 15 felonies, accused of embezzling over $5 million across seven years from the non-profit co-founded by actor Paul Newman.

Christopher L. Butler, 49, from Porter Ranch, California, is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Thursday. He faces charges of stealing funds from The Painted Turtle, one of several camps for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses established by the late Newman.

The Painted Turtle, located in Lake Hughes, California, operates like other camps within Newman's "SeriousFun Children's Network." It relies on donations to provide free programs, allowing young campers to enjoy activities alongside peers facing similar medical conditions.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the alleged actions in a news release. "Abusing a position of power to steal funds from a camp dedicated to helping children with serious medical conditions is an affront to both the law and our deepest values," Hochman stated. "My message is crystal clear: If you steal from the most vulnerable members of our community or the organizations that serve them, this office will use every tool the law allows to hold you fully accountable."

open image in gallery The painted turtle relies on donations to provide free programs, allowing young campers to enjoy activities alongside peers facing similar medical conditions. ( Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images )

A phone number for Butler could not be located, and a public defender who represented Butler briefly during his first court appearance declined to comment because she is no longer handling his case. Officials with The Painted Turtle did not immediately respond to a voice message requesting comment.

According to the criminal complaint, Butler worked for The Painted Turtle from 2018 until the summer of 2025, and prosecutors say he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars each year — the total allegedly reaching about $5.2 million. He also served as the organization's controller for a time, according to the complaint, and prosecutors say he tried to hide evidence of the alleged crimes by modifying or deleting computer records.

A new controller discovered “irregularities” in the organization's financial records in August 2025, according to the complaint.

The charges carry a potential sentence of more than 18 years in prison.