An Alabama man accused of strangling a former pageant queen - who was charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband - has pleaded not guilty.

Dorsey Love, 35, was arrested and charged with strangulation of Lindsay Shiver, a mother of three from Alabama, according to an indictment issued in April.

In the indictment, Shiver claims Love threw her onto a bed, choked her and tried to suffocate her with a pillow. She filed a protection order on July 29, 2024, and Love was arrested six days later.

The alleged attack happened last summer, nearly a year after Shiver was arrested in August 2023 on accusations that she plotted with her lover, Terrance Bethel, and alleged hitman Faron Newbold Jr. to kill her husband Robert Shiver amid a contentious divorce. Shiver was arrested in the Bahamas and her case made international headlines.

open image in gallery Dorsey Love, 35, was arrested and charged with strangulation of Lindsay Shiver. Shiver was charged in a murder-for-hire plot against her husband. ( Houston County Jail )

Although Robert Shiver was not harmed, all three suspects were arrested at the same time and later released on bond.

Shiver returned to the U.S. where she reportedly dated Love. Weeks before the alleged attack in July, she claims he also attacked her in Florida, however, she did not report that incident.

Her freedom didn’t last after returning to the U.S. A Bahamian judge ordered Shiver back to prison in October following a series of TV interviews she had given, which he had forbidden.

Judge Grant-Thompson claimed that Shiver and Bethel violated Bahamas’ restrictions on pre-trial publicity by appearing on Good Morning America and Inside Edition, which the judge described as “a spit in the face of justice.” Her trial is scheduled to begin in August.

Bahamas investigators happened to stumble upon the alleged murder-for-hire plot when they found WhatsApp messages on Shiver’s phone while investigating an unrelated break-in at a local bar.

open image in gallery Lindsay Shiver is accused of plotting to killer her former football player husband, Robert Shiver, who survived ( (Instagram/lshiver) )

The messages showed that Shiver had sent photos of her husband, a former Auburn University football player, to Newbold along with the message “kill him,” according to authorities. Newbold was also arrested, but remains free on bail.

Bethel denied there ever being a plot to kill Robert Shiver during the Good Morning America segment that aired last fall. Shiver was shown in new footage walking and talking with Bethel, but she did not speak, WDHN reported.

“Nobody ever wanted him dead,” Bethel said. “‘I’m definitely not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, and Faron’s not guilty of being a hired hitman. It’s time to let the world know we’re innocent.”