The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former beauty queen and her boyfriend accused of plotting to kill her football player husband are back in jail in the Bahamas after a judge revoked their bail following a series of TV interviews they gave.

Judge Grant-Thompson claimed that Lindsay Shiver and Terence Bethel violated Bahamas’ restrictions on pre-trial publicity by appearing on Good Morning America and Inside Edition, which the judge described as “a spit in the face of justice.”

“Having reviewed the Good Morning America interview, this Court is of the view that this is a blatant disregard for the Court’s leniency and indulgence. This cannot and will not be tolerated,” the Bahamian judge wrote in the court ruling obtained by WDHN. “What the Respondents have done can be seen by the Applicant as a spit in the face of Justice.”

Shiver, a mother of three from Alabama, has been free on a $100,000 bond since her 2023 arrest on accusations that she plotted with Bethel and alleged hitman Faron Newbold Jr. to kill her husband Robert Shiver amid a contentious divorce.

Lindsay Shiver (left) is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver. She is now back in jail after a bond violation ( Lindsay Shiver / Instagram )

Bahamas investigators happened to stumble upon the alleged murder-for-hire plot when they found WhatsApp messages on Shiver’s phone while investigating an unrelated break-in at a local bar.

The messages showed that Shiver had sent photos of her husband, a former Auburn University football player, to Newbold along with the message “kill him,” according to authorities. Newbold was also arrested, but remains free on bail.

Bethel denied there ever being a plot to kill Robert Shiver during the Good Morning America segment that aired on Monday. Shiver was shown in new footage walking and talking with Bethel, but she did not speak, WDHN reported.

“Nobody ever wanted him dead,” Bethel said. “‘I’m definitely not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, and Faron’s not guilty of being a hired hitman. It’s time to let the world know we’re innocent.”

In the court filing, Shiver was also accused of violating bail conditions by moving from her designated address at her parents’ home in Alabama without the approval of the court.

Shiver had been required to wear an electronic monitoring device, follow a curfew, and refrain from traveling abroad without court permission, but the court later allowed her to travel to the United States, with the restriction that she could not enter Georgia, where her husband lives, unless she needed to engage in custody and divorce proceedings.

Her designated address was her parents’ home in Alabama. But in the new court filing, she was accused of not adhering to the bail conditions by moving from the designated address without the approval of the court.

Shiver and Bethel are back in Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas. Their trial is set for March 2025.