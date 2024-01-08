Felon who attacked judge in wild video says he was having a ‘bad day’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Las Vegas felon who attacked a judge as she was sentencing him this week has blamed his violent outburst on him simply having a “bad day,” according to reports.

The Clark County district judge Mary Kay Holthus was telling Deobra Delone Redden, 30, his sentence when he leaped over the defence table and the judge’s bench before landing on her.

Redden had been heard saying, “Nah, f*** that b****,” before he leaped at the judge.

He then allegedly slammed the judge’s head against a wall, struck her head once and pulled some of her hair out, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

She then hid under her desk, “balled up covering her face”, while he was wrestled to the floor by court officials, who were seen throwing punches.

Following the attack, Redden allegedly told corrections officers that he was having a bad day and tried to kill her, the documents reveal.

Redden was put in a holding cell near the courtroom and reportedly said to an officer, “Judge has it out for me” and “Judge is evil” before saying, “I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” the documents said, according to the outlet.

Redden claimed he was not “rebellious” before launching himself at the judge (Clark County District Court via AP)

The judge sustained minor injuries, but she was back at work the following day, chief judge Jerry Wiese said at a conference on Thursday.

A court marshal, Shane Brandon, was hospitalised for a head injury. He was released, but his injuries are still being treated, Mr Wiese said. A law clerk, Michael Lasso, was also treated for cuts on his hand.

The “supermanning” felon was arrested after the attack and faces new charges, including battery on a protected person.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Redden arrived in court for a charge of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm that he pleaded guilty to in November.

He was not in custody at the time.

He was asking the judge to be lenient with him, describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is”.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, later adding that he doesn’t think he needs a prison sentence.

“But if it’s appropriate for you, then you have to do what you have to do.”

As Judge Holthus made it clear to the defendant that he would be going to prison and a court marshal moved to put handcuffs on him, Redden lunged at the judge.

Redden was jailed on $54,000 bail in connection to the attack and will return to court on Tuesday to face the new charges.

He faces 13 counts, including extortion and coercion with force, among others.

Seven of the new counts are battery on a protected person, which includes the judge and officers who helped her in the attack.

He will face Judge Holthus again on Monday for his rescheduled sentence that was meant to happen on Wednesday, Mr Wiese said.

Mr Redden has previously been sentenced on a domestic battery charge, spending time in prison in Nevada.