Attack on Las Vegas judge as she sentenced felon captured on court cameras

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A judge in Las Vegas was attacked by a defendant during his sentencing in a felony battery case after his plea was denied on Wednesday.

Clark County district judge Mary Kay Holthus was pronouncing the sentence while convicting Deobra Delone Redden when he leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench and landed atop her.

Video caught in courtroom cameras show Redden, 30, yelling "nah f*** that b****", before leaping at judge Holthus, who fell back from her seat against a wall. The judge sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Redden was wrestled to the floor behind the judge's bench by court officials, who were seen throwing punches.

A defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case

A courtroom marshal who sustained injuries while trying to remove the defendant, was hospitalised with a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder, according to the witnesses.

The incident at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas sparked a brawl involving court officials and attorneys.

The Las Vegas district court in a statement said: "We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant.

"The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees."

Defendant Deobra Redden in a white long-sleeved shirt is seen standing next to his defense attorney at his sentencing in a felony battery case

Redden was arrested and faces multiple new felony charges including battery on a protected person – referring to the judge and court officers.

"It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do," said Richard Scow, the chief county district attorney who prosecuted Redden on a case that stemmed from an arrest last year on allegations that Redden attacked a person with a baseball bat.

Redden was not in custody when he arrived at court Wednesday. He wore a white shirt and dark pants as he stood next to his attorney, asking the judge for leniency while describing himself as "a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is".

"I'm not a rebellious person," he told the judge, later adding that he doesn't think he should be sent to prison. "But if it's appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do".

As the judge made it clear she intended to put him behind bars, and the court marshal moved to handcuff him, Redden charged forward.

Redden, a Las Vegas resident, was evaluated and found mentally competent to stand trial before pleading guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

State records show Redden previously served prison time in Nevada on a domestic battery conviction.

The Nevada attorney general's office wished speedy recovery for Judge Holtus and the court marshal injured in the brawl. "Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today. Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable," the statement read.

Additional reporting by agencies