Four dogs die in Las Vegas heat after ‘plastered’ owner fell asleep and forgot to let them out of car: cops

A Las Vegas man with a documented history of animal cruelty has been arrested after he allegedly got “plastered,” fell asleep and left four dogs inside a locked vehicle for hours.

Michael Winkler, 65, was taken into custody on June 12 and booked on four felony counts of willful or malicious torture, maiming, or killing of an animal, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The four dogs, who were named Snickers, Oakley, Ben, and Angel, died of heat stroke, suffocation, or a combination of both, after being left inside Winkler’s parked car in his garage, according to a necropsy report obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Winkler’s family told police they believed he was “plastered” and that he had forgotten to let the dogs out of the car. His teenage granddaughter, who lives with him, told investigators she returned home around 1 a.m. on May 14 and noticed fogged windows on Winkler’s car, which was parked in the garage.

One of the dogs, Angel, was found motionless in the driver’s seat in an abnormal position. When the teen walked into the home, she found Winkler naked and heavily intoxicated, according to the report.

She called her mother, who was at work at the time. When Winkler’s daughter arrived a short time later, she called 911, reporting the deaths of the dogs and requesting medical assistance for Winkler, who had become incoherent and defecated on himself, police said.

“[She] is sure those dogs went into the vehicle alive, but her grandfather is just lazy, and most likely left them trapped,” the arrest report states.

Both the daughter and granddaughter told police Winkler had previously caused the deaths of other dogs in similar circumstances and that they had reportedly contacted animal control in an effort to prevent Winkler from owning more animals.

Investigators noted that six dogs have died while in Winkler’s care over the past four years. During the most recent investigation, police said Winkler admitted to neglect in a notebook he handed over to detectives.

Winkler was released one day after his arrest and was ordered to avoid further legal trouble, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.