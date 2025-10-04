The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

New surveillance video shows former LSU football player Kyren Lacy was more than 70 yards behind the December 2024 crash that killed a 78-year-old man, debunking allegations he was responsible, according to his attorney.

Lacy, 24, took his own life in Houston following a police chase in April, just two days before he was set to appear before a grand jury on charges of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run stemming from the crash that claimed the life of Herman Hall.

On Saturday, Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory, appeared on Houma station HTV 10 for a 45-minute interview , sharing newly-obtained surveillance video from the crash and the results of an investigation by the Lafourche Parish district attorney's office, which he claims differs from the Louisiana State Police’s version of the events.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars; there’s no disputing that, further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory said.

“However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind Mr. Hall, at the time of impact. He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never,” he said.

open image in gallery Kyren Lacy played three seasons for the LSU Tigers before dying by suicide after being accused of causing a fatal car crash ( Getty Images )

The HTV 10 interview also features body camera footage showing a state trooper directing a witness of the crash on what to include in their report.

A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police told The Independent on Saturday, “Following the crash, LSP conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time.”

“Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash. The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected. As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the statement concluded.

The Independent has contacted the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office for comment.

In January, state police said their investigation concluded that Lacy had “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed” by crossing the centerline in a no-passing zone.

According to police, a truck had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting Lacy, forcing the car behind it to swerve. That vehicle then struck a Kia Sorento carrying Hall, which killed him.

Authorities also accused Lacy of driving away from the scene without stopping to help, contact emergency services, or report his involvement.

In response, Ory presented data showing that the truck involved in the crash had been following the car ahead of it too closely, suggesting other factors contributed to the collision.

open image in gallery Surveillance footage shows Kyren Lacy, driving the green Dodge Charger, was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of the fatal crash, his attorney says ( HTV 10/Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office )

An arrest warrant for Lacy was issued approximately a month before the NFL Combine, resulting in his invitation being rescinded.

Lacy died in April after what officials described as an altercation with a family member and a brief police pursuit in Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Lacy refused to stop for a constable and was chased for several miles before crashing. Deputies later discovered he had shot himself before the vehicle came to a stop.

The late receiver played three seasons at LSU after transferring from Louisiana, recording 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career.

In 2024, he had his best season with 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns, but he missed LSU’s Texas Bowl victory over Baylor following the crash.