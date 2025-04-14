Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of former college football star Kyren Lacy has shared an emotional message about mental health after his son’s apparent suicide.

The former LSU receiver, 24, died in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities in Houston over the weekend, according to a Harris County sheriff’s report. Harris County authorities say their pursuit of Lacy late Saturday night ended when Lacy crashed. When officers approached the vehicle to extract Lacy, they said he had died in an apparent suicide, the report said.

Lacy was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car crash in Louisiana last December that had clouded his NFL prospects.

Following his son’s death, Kenny Lacy warned other parents to check in on their kids’ mental health.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Lacy wrote in the Facebook post on Sunday.

“Don't be cool with ‘I'm Alright, or I'm good’ when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible. Don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small,” Lacy said.

open image in gallery Kyren Lacy’s father Kenny penned an emotional tribute to his son on Facebook. The grieving father warned other parents to check in on their kids’ mental health. ( Getty Images )

The grieving father added that his son’s death was “the biggest pill” for the family to swallow. “Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” Lacy said. “But I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.”

“Check on your kids mental!” the post concluded.

Kyren Lacy faced criminal charges after his alleged involvement in a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana in December last year. His case was set to go before a grand jury Monday, according to local outlet WBRZ.

Lacy was allegedly driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the crash without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

His attorney, Matthew Ory, called the case against him a “gross miscarriage of justice” in a statement and is calling for a review into the investigation.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.

He declared for the NFL draft just days after the wreck and did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on December 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.