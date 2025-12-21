Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle arrested months after Trump pardons parents, reports say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Kyle Chrisley, son of reality TV show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, has reportedly been arrested in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the son of the Chrisley Knows Best alums was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Saturday at around 7 p.m. local time. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center that same night.

The publication reported that Kyle was charged with domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest and retaliation for past actions.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Kyle and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Prior to his arrest this weekend, Kyle was previously arrested for drug possession in Oklahoma in 2019, when he also reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly making death threats to his former partner.

open image in gallery Kyle Chisley was previously arrested in March 2023 for alleged felony aggravated assault ( Getty Images )

He was also arrested for alleged felony aggravated assault in March 2023 after allegedly waving a “fixed blade” at his boss while working at a truck rental company in Smyrna, Tennessee, which his wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, has denied.

Kyle’s arrest comes a few months after his father, Todd, and stepmother, Julie, were released from prison following a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.

open image in gallery Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans ( Lifetime )

They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd Chrisley got 12 years behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. The couple had been appealing their case since being sentenced in November 2022.

In May, President Trump called their children to tell them that he was granting their parents a pardon. “It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” he said at the time. “I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”

Todd addressed the pardon for the first time on May 30 during a press conference in Nashville alongside his daughter, Savannah. “Shame is like a cancer that just spreads, and I have no shame,” he said in reference to his case.

“We're blessed to have our family back, and we're blessed to be coming back to television, because we do have a much bigger story,” Todd told reporters at the briefing, touting their new TV show. He added that they started filming for the show “as soon as we got home” from prison.

In addition to Kyle, Todd is also a father to Lindsie, 35, from a previous marriage, and Savannah, 28, Chase, 29, and Grayson, 19, whom he shares with Julie. Todd and Julie are also the adoptive parents of Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 12.